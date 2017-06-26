 

Man arrested for driving wrong way on Route 481

Michael Mulcahy

DeWitt Police have announced the arrest of a man who was driving a vehicle the wrong way on southbound Route 481 in DeWitt on June 21.

Police say they arrested Michael Mulcahy, 27, of Syracuse, after officers were dispatched to a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the southbound section of Route 481 near Brighton Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. on June 21. Officers located the vehicle parked on 481 near E. Genesee Street and when the officer approached the vehicle, it proceeded to drive away and continued northbound in the southbound lane of 481.

After a short vehicle pursuit aided by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was stopped on Route 481 near the Kirkville Road exit.

Mulcahy was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree, unlawful fleeing of police in the third degree, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, a DWI, an aggravated DWI, reckless driving and numerous traffic tickets.

