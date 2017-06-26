From the Supervisor

From the supervisor: Summer comes to Skaneateles

By Jim Lanning

Town Supervisor

This past week we saw the passing of three major milestones.

The first day of summer came and went. Collectively we celebrated another graduating class of Lakers, and we honored Father’s Day. Almost as a rite of passage we gathered at the Austin Pavilion for the Rotary Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast.

For some it was their first Father’s Day. For others it was a triumphant pilgrimage of multiple generations coming together to celebrate a beloved patriarch. Some came with mixed emotions as they remembered a father who was there only in spirit. While we never know it at the time, for some it may have been their last.

We celebrated the institution of fatherhood in so many ways. The Rotarians cracked eggs and flipped flap jacks. The smell of sausage filled the arena. Volunteers filled coffee and juice while the residents donated a few dollars to a great international humanitarian organization. A community band volunteered their musical talents for the enjoyment of all. While much of the world seemed immersed in conflict and chaos, the Rotarians filled the pavilion with love, family, and hope.

For a day we put aside our differences and simply enjoyed our neighbors, our families, and our community. I watched faces light up as they came across friends and acquaintances who had not seen each other in a while. The syrup poured freely and let’s be honest, some of us enjoyed a lazy afternoon nap. It was a great day to live in Skaneateles. I was ever so proud to be a Rotarian and a member of the community.

The Austin Pavilion enjoyed a new chapter in its life. Residents got a view of some of the improvements that were made to accommodate the Skaneateles Nursery School. The old hockey boards were gone and most residents didn’t notice. Some people commented that the arena seemed bigger. As the town prepares to take ownership of Austin Park we are excited about possible renovations and improvements.

The community turned out to cheer another graduating class of Lakers. The Skaneateles schools are doing a tremendous job of preparing our children for the world ahead of them.

It was nice to see so many people come out to congratulate them for their accomplishments. We have come a long way since I graduated in 1980. Every student is encouraged and prepared now for some new adventure. There really is no time in your life that is as exciting and fun as your graduating year. Our students should be proud of what they have accomplished and enjoy what may be the best summer of their lives.

I would be remiss if I did not remind everyone of the pattern of tragedies that have plagued graduating classes for decades. This is a time for responsible celebration. The combination of inexperienced drivers and novice drinking can be tragic. Please take the necessary precautions to see to it that the entire graduating class enjoys a fruitful, joyous, and safe graduation summer.

Summer is officially here and the streets are filled as usual. The festivals and celebrations seem to run one into another. There is no shortage of summer events in Skaneateles.

Soon we will enjoy festivals on the Sherwood lawn and a boat show in the park. Please plan your trips around the village to avoid adding to the congestion. The lake has been safe so far and without a major tragedy.

Let’s take a moment to enjoy the natural beauty of our wonderful community. I am looking forward to sitting under my favorite tree in the park with a good book. Please come join me.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story