Edward J. Clarke, 78

Edward J. “Ted” Clarke, 78, of Cazenovia, died peacefully on June 23, 2017, at Crouse Hospital. Ted was born to Edward Roy and Mary (Tremain) Clarke on Feb. 9, 1939, in Syracuse. He was a 1957 graduate of Cazenovia High School where he was inducted into the Cazenovia Lakers Sports “Hall of Fame” in 2005. Ted attended LeMoyne College and received his MPA from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for the Manned Spacecraft Center, NASA, in Houston, TX before returning to his beloved hometown where he worked at Gladding Corporation and then became President of Kennedy & Clarke Insurance in Cazenovia.

He married his wife Judith Bond Clarke on Feb. 8, 1964 in Pittsburgh, PA. They raised three children in Cazenovia. Ted’s love of Cazenovia is reflected in his numerous contributions to the community including village trustee, town of Cazenovia supervisor during which time Gypsy Bay was purchased and preserved as a community park, boards of Cazenovia Public Library, Oneida Savings Bank and Cazenovia College Ad Hoc Committee. He was a member of St. James Church, Cazenovia Golf Club, Hook and Ladder Company of the Cazenovia Fire Department, American Legion Post 88 and Cazenovia Civic Club. Ted also was one of the original founding members of Cazenovia Pop Warner Football Program, where he volunteered as a coach as well as serving as president. Ted was an ultimate public servant of the Cazenovia community, following in the footsteps of his father, Eddie Clarke, grandfather, Ted Tremain, and brother, Tom Clarke.

Fond memories for his love of singing, especially “Danny Boy,” his sense of humor, his integrity, his generosity and love of family and friends will continue to inspire those who knew him. His love and appreciation of sports allowed Ted to form and sponsor bowling and men’s softball teams which created even more memories for all involved.

Ted is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy; his children, Megan (Bryan) Howles, Elizabeth (Rob) Aronson and John (Melissa) Clarke all of Cazenovia; his grandchildren, Christian and Erin Howles, Jack and Charlie Aronson, Tripp, Peyton and Sullivan Clarke. His siblings, Dennis (Anne) Clarke, Wendy (Dan) Pastuf and Tom (Barb) Clarke as well as several nieces and nephews. Ted was predeceased by his parents, Edward Roy and Mary Tremain Clarke.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2017 at St. James Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Rd., Cazenovia. Contributions in memory of Mr. Clarke may be made to the Cazenovia Public Library, 100 Albany St., Cazenovia, NY 13035 or CAVAC, P.O. Box 56, Cazenovia, NY 13035. To leave a message of sympathy for the Clarke family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story