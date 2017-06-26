 

Area Police Blotters – Week of June 16 to 23

Jun 26, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

Area Police Blotters – Week of June 16 to 23

Cazenovia Police Department

 

Found:

Phone. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.

 

Tickets:

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree: 1

No distinct plate: 1

Operating a motor vehicle while operating a portable electric device: 3

Speed in zone: 2

Uninspected motor vehicle: 2

Unregistered trailer: 1

 

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

 

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

 

Arrests:

Timothy S. Dady, 64, of Georgetown, was arrested in Cazenovia on June 18 and charged with violating environmental conservation laws.

Heather M. Baldwin, 37, of Cazenovia, was arrested June 13 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, controlled substance in non-original container and failure to dim lights.

