A CELEBRATION OF BLUE AND GOLD

Cazenovia High School Class of 2017 celebrated graduation on June 24. (photo by Jason Emerson)

CHS Class of 2017 celebrates commencement

By Jason Emerson

It was a temperate, sunny day in Cazenovia last Saturday, June 24, as the Cazenovia High School Class of 2017 celebrated its commencement outdoors on the Cazenovia High School/Middle School bus loop lawn. Hundreds of family and friends of the graduating seniors, along with teachers and district staff, watched as the 137 candidates for graduation, dressed in blue robes, received their awards, scholarships, general accolades and, of course, their high school diplomas.

“You have inspired me with how you treat one another,” said Superintendent Matt Reilly. “My advice to you is to be inspired by others … and continue to inspire others as you’ve inspired me.”

CHS Principal Eric Knuth, congratulated and lauded the graduates for their hard work and achievements, including their receipt of more than $1 million in scholarship opportunities and the completion of more than 12,900 hours of community service. Knuth especially singled out graduate Rachel Cali, who completed 1,151 hours of community service — which Knuth said may be a school record.

“Be proud and set high goals,” Knuth told the graduates. “We can’t wait to see what you are capable of.”

Cazenovia High School Class of 2017 celebrated graduation on June 24. (photo by Jason Emerson) CHS Principal Eric Knuth, left, introduces class valedictorian Whitney Denison. (photo by Jason Emerson) Salutatorian and Class Speaker Lucy Connor. (photo by Jason Emerson) Graduate Erin Cooney poses for a picture after receiving her diploma. (photo by Jason Emerson) Graduate Alec Boone gives his mother a hug after receiving his diploma. (photo by Jason Emerson) The Class of 2017., (photo by Jason Emerson) Graduate Will Shephard receives the Helaht and Physical Education Award. (photo by Jason Emerson)

The High School Brass Ensemble played the “Pomp and Circumstance” processional and graduate Rory Flannery sang the National Anthem. Class valedictorian Whitney Denison offered the class greeting, after which she and class salutatorian Lucy Connor received medals for their respective achievements of being the academic leaders of their class.

Connor was also Class Speaker, and reminisced on the Class of 2017’s journey during the past 12 years and the memories they shared. She said she did not really have much advice to give her classmates, other than that “it’s really important to tell people: ‘Thanks, you meant a lot to me.’”

After the presentation of 86 awards and scholarships, the Cazenovia High School Chamber Choir performed the song, “Take Me Home,” and Kate Houck, executive director of David’s Refuge gave the commencement address.

