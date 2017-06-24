 

Start planning for Open Farm Day 2017

Jun 24, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Festivals and parades

Madison County Open Farm Day, brought to you by Cornell Cooperative Extension and sponsored in part by Price Chopper, will be on July 29. This is the event that allows visitors to experience local agriculture up-close.

There are 33 Open Farm Day farms who will open their gates to the public for farm tours, demonstrations, food tastings, and animal interaction for a day of farm fun that is sure to have something for everyone. Whether you want to pet a goat, see a sheep get milked, try a buffalo burger or find the best hidden greenhouses in Madison County, this is the event for you!

This is a great time to find some great deals, promotions, sales and give away! Come hungry and be prepared to try the freshest produce and meat available. If you visit three farms with your Open Farm Day passport, you even receive a free insulated shopping tote bag!

 Visit the website, openfarmdaymadisoncounty.com for more information.

