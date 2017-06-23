What’s on PAC-B? June 24-30

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Spectrum and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, June 24

9:00 AM Van Buren Elementary Spring Concert (2017)

10:00AM McNamara Spring Concert (2017)

10:45AM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2017)

12:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (6/20/17)

then Board of Education Meeting (6/19/2017)

then CMS & You (June 2017)

3:00 PM U. S. Air Force Band: Rhythm in Blue (5/28/2015)

4:35 PM Baker HS Band @ The Gator Bowl (2007)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Van Buren Elementary Spring Concert (2017)

7:00 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2017)

7:45 PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2017)

9:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (6/20/17)

then Board of Education Meeting (6/19/2017)

then CMS & You (June 2017)

Sunday, June 25

9:00 AM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (6/20/17)

then Board of Education Meeting (6/19/2017)

then CMS & You (June 2017)

12:00 PM U. S. Air Force Band: Rhythm in Blue (5/28/2015)

1:35 PM Baker HS Band @ The Gator Bowl (2007)

2:00 PM Mastodons of NY

3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church

4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (6/20/17)

then Board of Education Meeting (6/19/2017)

then CMS & You (June 2017)

9:00 PM Van Buren Elementary Spring Concert (2017)

10:00PM McNamara Spring Concert (2017)

10:45PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2017)

Monday, June 26

9:00 AM U. S. Air Force Band: Rhythm in Blue (5/28/2015)

10:35 AM Baker HS Band @ The Gator Bowl (2007)

11:00 AM Mastodons of NY

12:00 PM Van Buren Elementary Spring Concert (2017)

1:00 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2017)

1:45 PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2017)

3:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (6/20/17)

then Board of Education Meeting (6/19/2017)

then CMS & You (June 2017)

6:00 PM Van Buren Elementary Spring Concert (2017)

7:00 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2017)

7:45 PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2017)

9:00 PM U. S. Air Force Band: Rhythm in Blue (5/28/2015)

10:35 PM Baker HS Band @ The Gator Bowl (2007)

11:00 PM Mastodons of NY

Tuesday, June 27

9:00 AM Baker Athletic Awards Assembly (6/8/2017)

10:20AM 35th Annual Colonial Festival (5/31/17)

11:00AM Ray Middle School Summer Program (2005)

12:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Presbyterian Church (6/14/2017)

1:00 PM Syracuse Nationals (7/18/2014)

1:45 PM Syracuse Nationals (7/19/2014)

2:35 PM David Harshberger: Making a Heavy Duty Floating Shelf

3:00 PM Durgee & Baker Spring String Concert (2017)

4:00 PM Reynolds Spring Concert (2017)

5:15 PM Silk & Satin Cabaret @ Barnes & Noble (2009)

6:00 PM 2017 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum

7:00 PM The Tanks Arrive & Depart (2017)

7:45 PM Cpl. Kyle Schneider Post Office Building Dedication (2013)

9:00 PM Friends of BPL: Female Charitable Society (2017)

10:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Bucci (2012)

11:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Jack Baker (2008)

Wednesday, June 28

9:00 AM 2017 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum

10:00AM The Tanks Arrive & Depart (2017)

10:45AM Cpl. Schneider Post Office Dedication (2013)

12:00 PM Friends of BPL: Female Charitable Society (2017)

1:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Bucci (2012)

2:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Jack Baker (2008)

3:00 PM Baker Athletic Awards Assembly (6/8/2017)

4:20 PM 35th Annual Colonial Festival (5/31/17)

5:00 PM Ray Middle School Summer Program (2005)

6:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Presbyterian Church (6/14/2017)

7:00 PM Syracuse Nationals (7/18/2014)

7:45 PM Syracuse Nationals (7/19/2014)

8:35 PM David Harshberger: Making a Heavy Duty Floating Shelf

9:00 PM Durgee & Baker Spring String Concert (2017)

10:00PM Reynolds Spring Concert (2017)

11:15PM Silk & Satin Cabaret @ Barnes & Noble (2009)

Thursday, June 29

9:00 AM Durgee & Baker Spring String Concert (2017)

10:00AM Reynolds Spring Concert (2017)

11:15AM Silk & Satin Cabaret @ Barnes & Noble (2009)

12:00 PM 2017 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum

1:00 PM The Tanks Arrive & Depart (2017)

1:45 PM Cpl. Schneider Post Office Dedication (2013)

3:00 PM Friends of BPL: Female Charitable Society (2017)

4:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Bucci (2012)

5:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Jack Baker (2008)

6:00 PM Baker Athletic Awards Assembly (6/8/2017)

7:20 PM 35th Annual Colonial Festival (5/31/17)

8:00 PM Ray Middle School Summer Program (2005)

9:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Presbyterian Church (6/14/2017)

10:00PM Syracuse Nationals (7/18/2014)

10:45PM Syracuse Nationals (7/19/2014)

11:35PM David Harshberger: Making a Heavy Duty Floating Shelf

Friday, June 30

9:00 AM B’ville Community Band @ Presbyterian Church (6/14/2017)

10:00AM Syracuse Nationals (7/18/2014)

10:45AM Syracuse Nationals (7/19/2014)

11:35AM David Harshberger: Making a Heavy Duty Floating Shelf

12:00 PM Durgee & Baker Spring String Concert (2017)

1:00 PM Reynolds Spring Concert (2017)

2:15 PM Silk & Satin Cabaret @ Barnes & Noble (2009)

3:00 PM 2017 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum

4:00 PM The Tanks Arrive & Depart (2017)

4:45 PM Cpl. Schneider Post Office Dedication (2013)

6:00 PM Friends of BPL: Female Charitable Society (2017)

7:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Bucci (2012)

8:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Jack Baker (2008)

9:00 PM Baker Athletic Awards Assembly (6/8/2017)

10:20PM 35th Annual Colonial Festival (5/31/17)

11:00PM Ray Middle School Summer Program (2005)

