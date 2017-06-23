 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

What’s on PAC-B? June 24-30

Jun 23, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

What’s on PAC-B? June 24-30

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Spectrum and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, June 24

  • 9:00 AM Van Buren Elementary Spring Concert (2017)
  • 10:00AM McNamara Spring Concert (2017)
  • 10:45AM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2017)
  • 12:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (6/20/17)
  • then Board of Education Meeting (6/19/2017)
  • then CMS &  You (June 2017)
  • 3:00 PM U. S. Air Force Band: Rhythm in Blue (5/28/2015)
  • 4:35 PM Baker HS Band @ The Gator Bowl (2007)
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Van Buren Elementary Spring Concert (2017)
  • 7:00 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2017)
  • 7:45 PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2017)
  • 9:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (6/20/17)
  • then Board of Education Meeting (6/19/2017)
  • then CMS &  You (June 2017)

Sunday, June 25

  • 9:00 AM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (6/20/17)
  • then Board of Education Meeting (6/19/2017)
  • then CMS &  You (June 2017)
  • 12:00 PM U. S. Air Force Band: Rhythm in Blue (5/28/2015)
  • 1:35 PM Baker HS Band @ The Gator Bowl (2007)
  • 2:00 PM Mastodons of NY
  • 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church
  • 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (6/20/17)
  • then Board of Education Meeting (6/19/2017)
  • then CMS &  You (June 2017)
  • 9:00 PM Van Buren Elementary Spring Concert (2017)
  • 10:00PM McNamara Spring Concert (2017)
  • 10:45PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2017)

Monday, June 26

  • 9:00 AM U. S. Air Force Band: Rhythm in Blue (5/28/2015)
  • 10:35 AM Baker HS Band @ The Gator Bowl (2007)
  • 11:00 AM Mastodons of NY
  • 12:00 PM Van Buren Elementary Spring Concert (2017)
  • 1:00 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2017)
  • 1:45 PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2017)
  • 3:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Meeting (6/20/17)
  • then Board of Education Meeting (6/19/2017)
  • then CMS &  You (June 2017)
  • 6:00 PM Van Buren Elementary Spring Concert (2017)
  • 7:00 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2017)
  • 7:45 PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2017)
  • 9:00 PM U. S. Air Force Band: Rhythm in Blue (5/28/2015)
  • 10:35 PM Baker HS Band @ The Gator Bowl (2007)
  • 11:00 PM Mastodons of NY

Tuesday, June 27

  • 9:00 AM Baker Athletic Awards Assembly (6/8/2017)
  • 10:20AM 35th Annual Colonial Festival (5/31/17)
  • 11:00AM Ray Middle School Summer Program (2005)
  • 12:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Presbyterian Church (6/14/2017)
  • 1:00 PM Syracuse Nationals (7/18/2014)
  • 1:45 PM Syracuse Nationals (7/19/2014)
  • 2:35 PM David Harshberger: Making a Heavy Duty Floating Shelf
  • 3:00 PM Durgee & Baker Spring String Concert (2017)
  •  4:00 PM Reynolds Spring Concert (2017)
  •  5:15 PM Silk & Satin Cabaret @ Barnes & Noble (2009)
  • 6:00 PM 2017 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
  • 7:00 PM The Tanks Arrive & Depart (2017)
  • 7:45 PM Cpl. Kyle Schneider Post Office Building Dedication (2013)
  • 9:00 PM Friends of BPL: Female Charitable Society (2017)
  • 10:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Bucci (2012)
  • 11:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Jack Baker (2008)

Wednesday, June 28

  • 9:00 AM 2017 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
  • 10:00AM The Tanks Arrive & Depart (2017)
  • 10:45AM Cpl. Schneider Post Office Dedication (2013)
  • 12:00 PM Friends of BPL: Female Charitable Society (2017)
  • 1:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Bucci (2012)
  • 2:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Jack Baker (2008)
  • 3:00 PM Baker Athletic Awards Assembly (6/8/2017)
  • 4:20 PM 35th Annual Colonial Festival (5/31/17)
  • 5:00 PM Ray Middle School Summer Program (2005)
  • 6:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Presbyterian Church (6/14/2017)
  • 7:00 PM Syracuse Nationals (7/18/2014)
  • 7:45 PM Syracuse Nationals (7/19/2014)
  • 8:35 PM David Harshberger: Making a Heavy Duty Floating Shelf
  • 9:00 PM Durgee & Baker Spring String Concert (2017)
  • 10:00PM Reynolds Spring Concert (2017)
  • 11:15PM Silk & Satin Cabaret @ Barnes & Noble (2009)

Thursday, June 29

  • 9:00 AM Durgee & Baker Spring String Concert (2017)
  • 10:00AM Reynolds Spring Concert (2017)
  • 11:15AM Silk & Satin Cabaret @ Barnes & Noble (2009)
  • 12:00 PM 2017 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
  • 1:00 PM The Tanks Arrive & Depart (2017)
  • 1:45 PM Cpl. Schneider Post Office Dedication (2013)
  • 3:00 PM Friends of BPL: Female Charitable Society (2017)
  • 4:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Bucci (2012)
  • 5:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Jack Baker (2008)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Athletic Awards Assembly (6/8/2017)
  • 7:20 PM 35th Annual Colonial Festival (5/31/17)
  • 8:00 PM Ray Middle School Summer Program (2005)
  • 9:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Presbyterian Church (6/14/2017)
  • 10:00PM Syracuse Nationals (7/18/2014)
  • 10:45PM Syracuse Nationals (7/19/2014)
  • 11:35PM David Harshberger: Making a Heavy Duty Floating Shelf

Friday, June 30

  • 9:00 AM B’ville Community Band @ Presbyterian Church (6/14/2017)
  • 10:00AM Syracuse Nationals (7/18/2014)
  • 10:45AM Syracuse Nationals (7/19/2014)
  • 11:35AM David Harshberger: Making a Heavy Duty Floating Shelf
  • 12:00 PM Durgee & Baker Spring String Concert (2017)
  • 1:00 PM Reynolds Spring Concert (2017)
  • 2:15 PM Silk & Satin Cabaret @ Barnes & Noble (2009)
  • 3:00 PM 2017 Peony Fest @ Shacksboro Museum
  • 4:00 PM The Tanks Arrive & Depart (2017)
  • 4:45 PM Cpl. Schneider Post Office Dedication (2013)
  • 6:00 PM Friends of BPL: Female Charitable Society (2017)
  • 7:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Bucci (2012)
  • 8:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Jack Baker (2008)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Athletic Awards Assembly (6/8/2017)
  • 10:20PM 35th Annual Colonial Festival (5/31/17)
  • 11:00PM Ray Middle School Summer Program (2005)

Comment on this Story

Rev. John L. Love, 87

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill