Sign up to be in the July 4 parade

Project CAFE and the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce are once again teaming up to coordinate the annual July 4 parade and welcome participants from throughout the community. Those wishing to join the parade may email info@cazenovia.com or jseeley98@hotmail.com.

Participants will be asked to fill out a brief questionnaire so their group can be announced as they pass Memorial Park. Line-up will be at 12:15 p.m. on July 4 along Green Street and Emory Avenue with a step-off time of 1 p.m.

The parade will begin and end on Green Street and the route is slightly over one mile in length.

