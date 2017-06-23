Sign up to be in the July 4 parade

Jun 23, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Festivals and parades, News
Project CAFE and the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce are once again teaming up to coordinate the annual July 4 parade and welcome participants from throughout the community. Those wishing to join the parade may email info@cazenovia.com or jseeley98@hotmail.com.
Participants will be asked to fill out a brief questionnaire so their group can be announced as they pass Memorial Park. Line-up will be at 12:15 p.m. on July 4 along Green Street and Emory Avenue with a step-off time of 1 p.m.
The parade will begin and end on Green Street and the route is slightly over one mile in length.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jun 23, 2017
Jun 23, 2017
Jun 22, 2017
Jun 22, 2017