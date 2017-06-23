Rev. John L. Love, 87

Rev. John L. (Jack) Love, 87, of Cazenovia, passed away on Father’s Day, June 18, 2017, ending a 10-year struggle with Alzheimer’s. Born in Rochester, PA, he was the son of John L. and Vada (Fink) Love. He grew up and was educated in Freedom, PA.

Rev. Love began his college education at Pennsylvania State University but transferred to Mount Union College in Alliance OH when he was called to the ministry. He attended Boston University School of Theology and Colgate Rochester Divinity School. He served 43 years in the ministry at churches throughout Central New York and was pastor at Cazenovia United Methodist Church from 1968 to 1973.

In addition to his parents and an infant sister, Jack was predeceased by his grandson, Stephen Scott Zifchock. Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancie, and his five children and their families: Pat Love and husband Jim Zifchock, E. Scott and Judy Love, Wendy Love, Karen Love, and John “Lanny” and Betsy Allaire Love; grandchildren: Jim Zifchock, Jason (Katie) Love, Caitlin (Greg) Klossner, Paula Love, Brooke Love, Oliver Love, Graham Love, Cammy Allaire, and Logan Allaire; great-grandchildren: Elly Zifchock, Maura Klossner, and Jack Love.Donations may be made in Jack’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association of Central New York, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204. Ayer & Zimmer Funeral Home, Cazenovia is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story