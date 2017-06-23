Olga Hluchy, 82

Olga Mildred Hluchy, 82, a 45-year resident of Skaneateles, died suddenly at her home in Rochester on June 21, 2017.

She was born in 1935 in New York City, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Baca) Nahlik. After graduating Central Commercial Business School in New York in 1953, she took college courses at Hunter College in Manhattan, Northwestern University in Illinois and Cayuga County Community College.

She was married in September of 1954 to her husband of 62 years, The Reverend Stephen Hluchy, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New York and assisted him throughout her life in her role as pastor’s wife, as Sunday school teacher and as a member of many committees as he served his various parishes first in Mount Carmel, Mahoney City and Saint Clair, Pa, for eight years and then in Skaneateles for 25 years.

In addition to her role as pastor’s wife and mother, she worked as a secretary for the World Council of Churches in New York, the National Council of Churches in Chicago and L.A.B. Corporation in Skaneateles. She retired in 1997 as executive secretary to the Commissioners of the Cayuga County Civil Service Commission in Auburn after 26 years.

In her leisure time, Olga enjoyed cooking, baking, entertaining, listening to music, gardening and spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons. She was also an avid reader.

She is survived by her husband Stephen of Rochester, her three daughters Carol Carson (Bill) of North Salem, N.Y., Michele Hluchy (Larry Deis) of Alfred, N.Y., and Stefanie Hluchy (Francisco Delgado) of Seville, Spain, her two grandsons, William and Alexander Carson of New York City, and numerous cousins in the United States and in Slovakia.

A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Skaneateles this summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Skaneateles or a charity close to your heart.

