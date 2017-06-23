Lucky Dog open for business

Lucky Dog is ready for business

By Jason Gabak

Editor

When Tara Lynn, executive director of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce and Sarah Wiles of Mid Lakes Navigation, visited with Amy Schiek to cut the ribbon officially welcoming Luck Dog to the fold of Skaneateles business, Schiek said she had been open for just 12 days, but already things were off to a good start.

“So far I am very happy and everyone that has been here has been very happy,” Schiek said. “I think we are off to a good start.”

Lucky Dog, located at 22 Jordan St., offers a full array of items for dogs and even a few for cats.

From collars and sweaters, leashes and treats there is a bit of everything available at the new shop.

“I tried to order things that are unique,” Schiek said. “I tried to find and I want to offer the kind of things that you wouldn’t necessarily find walking into another retail pet store.”

Schiek, who said she has lived in the Skaneateles area for a number of years, has a background working in corporate retail.

But as a pet lover, with pictures of her own dogs adorning the walls of Lucky Dog, she reached a point where she was ready for a change in careers around 2008.

This is where the roots of Lucky Dog Canine Services begin.

Considering her own needs as a pet owner and after speaking with others, Schiek saw a need for a different kind of dog care.

The initial phase of Lucky Dog began with in home pet sitting services as well as daily dog walking.

“I knew when my husband and I had to leave town for work we didn’t want to have to board our dogs,” Schiek said. “I talked to others in the community and asked if there might be an interest for this kind of service and there was. When we started I was doing it all by myself. But now we have six employees.”

Schiek said she is proud to see the way her business has grown, offering sitting and walking services as well as mobile grooming service which she started in 2012.

Between these two arms of her business, Schiek works with clients from Camillus to Aurora in Cayuga County and covers all points in between.

“It feels really good to see it grow,” Schiek said. “I started this doing it all myself and to see it grow and create jobs that is very rewarding.”

Schiek had been considering opening a retail space for some time after seeing a need for a wider variety of pet care items locally.

“People were telling me they would like to see something like this,” Schiek said. “This space became available and space doesn’t become available too often here so we jumped at it and dove right in.”

The shop is pet friendly and customers are encouraged to bring their four legged friends.

“We want to fill a special niche,” Schiek said. “We want to offer different items and give people something they won’t find at other retailers. I’m happy and excited to see this store open.”

For more information visit luckydogservices.com.

