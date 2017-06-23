LETTER: Alumni thank CCSD personnel, celebrate Teacher of the Year

Catharine Taylor, 2016-17 Teacher of the Year

To the editor:

Now that another school year has ended, we want to thank all of the teachers, administrators and support staff who comprise the Cazenovia Central School District. Every individual works together to give the community’s youth an incredible education, which we both were very fortunate to receive.

In addition to recognizing the great work of Cindy Hirt, the 2016-17 Staff Person of the Year, we wanted to take this opportunity to spotlight Catharine Taylor, who is the 2016-17 Teacher of the Year. We would argue she is also Mom of the Year, every year. We know Ms. Taylor is a favorite of many in the school district, but as her children, we feel especially proud she received this honor. She is a natural educator, passionate leader and consummate professional who takes the greatest pleasure in helping others.

It’s easy to see the impact she has had on her students. We can’t go anywhere in town without some small but excited voice exclaiming, “Ms. Taylor!” She’s had students that have graduated college (yes, she has been teaching that long) tell her that they are becoming teachers themselves because she inspired them.

Her job allows her to actually see the difference she is making in the world. We know it can be a challenging job, putting in long hours and responding to the constant energy, curiosity and, at times, mischief of first graders. But our mother couldn’t love it more. She is excited for each day, because it is a fresh opportunity to teach her beloved “firsties” something new. And in Ms. Taylor’s classroom, learning empathy, compassion and respect for others are lessons just as important as reading, writing and math.

In addition to nurturing the development of younger generations of Cazenovians, she also works selflessly to support her colleagues (as the President of Cazenovia United Educators) and neighbors (as a member of the Tax Grievance Board). Her leadership and involvement are indicative of the sense of duty she feels to this community, and how deeply she believes in her purpose.

She constantly tells us that she is the most fortunate person she knows. And we love that perspective. But we happen to think we are the truly lucky ones. So today, and every day, we celebrate you, mom. Thanks for everything — and congratulations!

Sarah and Pierce Smith

CAZENOVIA/DC/BOSTON

