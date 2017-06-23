Geraldine Mackes, 96

Geraldine Hawkins Mackes, 96, of Wake Forest, NC, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2017 after a short illness. Gerry was born May 7, 1921, to the late Shurldin and Amy Hawkins in Gilmanton, NH. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Maurice Mackes in 1990, brothers Charles Hawkins and Rolland Hawkins, and sisters Irene Hawkins and Lucille Gilman.

She is survived by her son Kenneth and his wife Kathy of Raleigh, NC and son Shurldin and his wife Lois of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Gerry is also survived by her six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Gerry graduated from Pittsfield High School in New Hampshire and later settled with her husband Maurice in Skaneateles, where they resided on their farm for over forty years. With her husband, Gerry traveled across the country many times in their camper, and especially loved their trip to Alaska with their younger son and dog.

Gerry loved gardening and working outdoors. She took great pride in canning the produce from her gardens. A talented seamstress, she used her skills to sew draperies for interior decorators, and loved knitting and crocheting.

One of Gerry’s greatest talents was her beautiful voice. As a longtime and active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Skaneateles, she is remembered for her contributions to the choir. Gerry also led the singing at her retirement communities in Florida and North Carolina. Sharing her singing was one of her greatest joys.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Skaneateles. To send condolences visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

