Gamlen named SUNY Chancellor Scholar-Athlete

Holly Gamlen

State University of New York Chancellor Nancy L. Zimpher announced the 2016-17 SUNY Chancellor’s Scholar-Athlete Award recipients, naming two from Morrisville State College among 77 selected.

Junior Holly Gamlen (Cazenovia, N.Y.) were honored for outstanding academic excellence and athletic achievement as the recipients from Morrisville State College.

“It takes a tremendous amount of dedication and hard work to achieve such a high level of academic and athletic success,” said SUNY Chancellor Nancy L. Zimpher.

“Congratulations to all of the students receiving this year’s SUNY scholar athlete award, as well as the faculty, coaches, and staff across SUNY who support and inspire them to be the best.”

In order to be considered for this award, student athletes were nominated by their campus athletic director. Nominees’ academic credentials and athletic accomplishments were then reviewed by a panel of athletic directors from across the SUNY system and members of the SUNY provost’s office.

Gamlen was selected as the field hockey honoree, having served as captain for the Mustangs in the 2016 season, and anchoring the defense from her center back / low midfield position.

Her efforts on the field assisted Morrisville State to four shutouts on the year, as they dropped from 5.0 goals allowed per game a year ago to 2.41 this season.

Gamlen also excelled off the field, having earned National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA)/ZAG Division III National Academic squad accolades, as well as All-Academic Team honors through the SUNYAC.

This past fall she was honored by the NFHCA for a second time, earning National Academic Squad accolades for a second straight year, while being selected as a NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.

The President’s List honoree at Morrisville State was also a North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC) Scholar-Athlete, and represented the Mustangs on two intercollegiate teams across the year: field hockey and softball.

The junior added another academic accolade to her storied career this spring, becoming the college’s first student-athlete to receive Capital One Academic All-District 3 first team honors, as presented through Co-SIDA.

The junior is majoring in human performance and health promotion at Morrisville State with a 3.95 GPA.

A graduate of Cazenovia High, Gamlen was also a second team all-conference selection for the SUNYAC in field hockey. She is the daughter of Tammy and Fred Gamlen of Cazenovia.

“Holly is an astounding student-athlete here at Morrisville, and truly strives both in the classroom and on the field,” said head field hockey coach Allison Beardsley.

“I cannot think of someone more deserving for this award. Holly’s plans after college are to pursue medical school, and I have no doubts this goal will become a reality for her, based on her intelligence, work-ethic and ability to thrive in a team environment.”

“She is an amazing leader, and I am honored that I get to coach her,” Beardsley said.

“I couldn’t be happier to see Holly receive the SUNY Chancellor’s Scholar-Athlete award,” said Athletic Director Greg Carroll, adding that she is a “tremendous leader” on her team and sets a great example to other athletes.

