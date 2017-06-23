 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Deputies investigate DeWitt convenience store robbery

Jun 23, 2017 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

Deputies investigate DeWitt convenience store robbery

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has reported an investigation into an armed robbery that occurred in the early morning of Wednesday, June 21 at a convenience store in the town of DeWitt has been undertaken.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the ExpressMart located at 6589 Thompson Road in the early morning of June 21. (Submitted Photo)

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark clothing with a gray winter hat. (submitted Photo)

At about 3:35 a.m. on June 21, sheriff’s deputies responded to an armed robbery at the ExpressMart located at 6589 Thompson Road. Deputies investigating the incident say the suspect, who was wearing dark clothing, entered the ExpressMart armed with an unknown type handgun and demanded money from the employee.

The suspect immediately fled from the convenience store after taking an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen running behind the business. Deputies say no injuries were reported.

Detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene to interview witnesses who described the suspect as a black male in his mid-20s to early 30s, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark clothing with a gray winter hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office tip line by calling 315-435-3051or by sending a tip using the tip411 app.

Comment on this Story

Hayleigh Gowans

I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill