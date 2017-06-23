Deputies investigate DeWitt convenience store robbery

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has reported an investigation into an armed robbery that occurred in the early morning of Wednesday, June 21 at a convenience store in the town of DeWitt has been undertaken.

At about 3:35 a.m. on June 21, sheriff’s deputies responded to an armed robbery at the ExpressMart located at 6589 Thompson Road. Deputies investigating the incident say the suspect, who was wearing dark clothing, entered the ExpressMart armed with an unknown type handgun and demanded money from the employee.

The suspect immediately fled from the convenience store after taking an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen running behind the business. Deputies say no injuries were reported.

Detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene to interview witnesses who described the suspect as a black male in his mid-20s to early 30s, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark clothing with a gray winter hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office tip line by calling 315-435-3051or by sending a tip using the tip411 app.

