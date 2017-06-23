Denison, Connor top CHS Class of 2017

Cazenovia’s valedictorian is Whitney Denison. ​Whitney’s parents​ are Kim Williams and Jon Denison​.

Whitney is going to Cornell University to major in environmental engineering​. In her free time she enjoy​s​ hiking and running with friends, and ​is grateful to Cazenovia students for accepting her as one of their own when ​she​ moved here sophomore year and for the constant support from all of my teachers.

Salutatorian Lucy Connor is the daughter of Rob and Mary Connor. She is interested in a career in public policy and international relations and will be attending Harvard University in the fall.

Lucy serves as class president and is active in two local service organizations, Project C.A.F.E. and CazCares. She has enjoyed playing varsity tennis, basketball and lacrosse for the Lakers as well as playing violin in the select string ensemble and singing in the school choir.

Lucy loves to travel, ski, watch sports and spend time with family and friends. Among her many great high school memories, she has especially loved playing doubles tennis for Cazenovia, first with her older sister, Edie and later with her younger sister, Laura, as well as seeing her grandparents on the sidelines or in the audience for nearly every event, over the past four years.

