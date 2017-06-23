Congratulations graduates of the Class of 2017

Messages to students from Superintendent Reilly and Principal Knuth

Message to the Class of 2017 from Superintendent Reilly

One of the characteristics of our educational system that I enjoy most is its seasonal ebb and flow. Springtime, and graduation in particular, is our season of harvest as educators with the fruits of our labors being the 138 students we will graduate on June 24.

I never tire of hearing “Pomp and Circumstance” played on a graduation morning for not only does it signal celebration, but also gives me cause for reflection.

So seniors, here are my thoughts (I’ll be brief): As many skills and as much content as you have learned, as many notes you have played and perfected, or miles you have run, balls you have caught, shot or passed, as many times as you have given to others, or friends you have made over your years of school, as much as you have benefitted from your Cazenovia education, the school has gained as much or more.

From your days of Catching the Wave and learning to be good to one another you were helping to make Burton Street a Blue Ribbon School. More recently, your successes on Regents and AP exams that have paved the way to the futures of your choice while helping the district to be recognized as one of the top districts in all of Upstate New York.

Your successes on the stage, in athletic competition, and in all other arenas have brought glory not only to yourselves, but to our school and community.

The symbiotic relationship that exists between you as students and the school as an institution will exist long after today. You will be forever inextricably linked to Cazenovia and Cazenovia to you. For this we should all be thankful.

Parents, teachers, friends and families, thank you for helping our graduates grow and achieve.

Class of 2017, thank you for helping the school be all it can be while it helped you become all that you are.

Congratulations and good luck!

Message to the Class of 2017 from Principal Knuth

It has been my pleasure getting to know so many of you over the past several years. As you embark on your next adventure, reflect on your past experiences and all you learned during your time here in Cazenovia Schools.

Think of that person in your life who changed your trajectory. A parent, a relative, a teacher or a friend, we all have someone who changed us for the better. As you leave our community I challenge each of you to strive to become that person for another. So much emphasis is placed on what you will become after high school, but it is far more important to consider who you will become.

I have often said that the magic here at Cazenovia is all about relationships. We enjoy a culture of high expectations and an unparalleled level of support. Our teachers work tirelessly to support the children of this community and they take the time to know their students. The emphasis on relationships within this school district is clearly visible every day. Having been the beneficiaries of a great deal of care and attention during your time here at Cazenovia, I challenge you to pay it forward. No matter what career you pursue in life, there is no more noble calling than to change another’s life for the better.

Congratulations to the class of 2017 and on behalf of everyone at the high school we wish you the best in all you do.

