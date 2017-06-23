 

Jun 23, 2017 Arts, Cazenovia Republican

Chenango Bird Club announces photo contest

Pine Siskin. Jan 1, 2009. Sherburne, NY

The Chenango Bird Club has announced its biennial photo contest. Basic rules are as follows:

•Photos must be taken in Chenango or a neighboring county. Photos must be submitted as prints from 3-by-5 to 8-by-10 in size.

•Photos must include either wild birds, bird related matter or local plants or animals.

•Deadline for entries is November 1, 2017.

•Entering the contest is free and prizes will be awarded up to $50.

For an entry form or if you have questions, please contact John Knapp at 607-843-6631 or jknapp56@yahoo.com.

The Chenango Bird Club presents monthly programs (except January, February and March). Nature enthusiasts of all levels and interests are invited to all Chenango Bird Club programs, free of charge.

Rogers Center is located one mile west of Sherburne Village on State Highway 80. Park in the main parking lot and walk to the west end of the lot to the Bird Exhibit Cabin.

Call Club President, Charlene LaFever at 607-334-9112, for more information on Chenango Bird Club activities.

