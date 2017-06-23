A home run for charity: Jamesville youth sets out on trip to visit all MLB stadiums while raising money for non-profits

Adam Koss has had an interest in baseball since he was a young boy. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Koss.

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

Adam Koss, a 12-year-old from Jamesville, will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity this summer by visiting all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums in the United States and Canada — and it’s all for a good cause.

Adam, along with his father, Lawrence, and mother, Andi, will visit and watch a game at all 30 MLB team stadiums and along the way will be raising funds for three non-profit organizations — the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Adam said he was inspired to do this because this fall he will be celebrating his Bar Mitzvah and community service is one of the tenants of this Jewish ceremony.

Adam has been playing baseball since he was 5-years-old, and recently has gotten into watching MLB games and following the league each year.

“I feel like one of the luckiest kids. This has been my dream for a while,” said Adam. “And 100 percent of the money we raise will go to charity. I thought it was important for me to give back, especially after getting an opportunity like this.”

On June 22, Adam and his parents left for the 60-day trip, leaving his two older siblings behind, to their first stop — the Baltimore Orioles. The car they are driving has been decked out with decals from the teams they are visiting and with information about Adam’s mission, which has a tagline of “30 parks, 60 days, 100% to charity.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Lawrence said the trip has been in the works for about a year, and the past few months have included some intense preparation. On June 17, a local Home Run Derby was held in connection with the FM Little League, which raised more than $1,000 for the non-profits.

There has been an overwhelming amount of support for his fundraising trip, said Adam, and dozens of local businesses have supported him in the lead up to the trip and donated items for the Home Run Derby. He has also received some big-name support: Hilton Hotels has offered to house Adam and his parents in each city they visit; Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs will provide Adam with supplies to have a tailgate before each game; and T-Mobile is sending Adam to the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game in Miami from July 9 to 12.

“I really can’t believe it,” said Adam. “Everyone has been so great and has helped me out so much.”

Originally, Adam set a goal to raise $2,000 during his trip, but before he even left on June 22, he had raised more than $10,000. Adam said his new goal is to raise at least $15,000.

“I think so many people are willing to donate because everyone has been touched in some way by these diseases,” said Lawrence. “We really live in a great nation of people, so we’re hoping along the way others will see our cause and give if they can.”

All of the charities Adam chose to raise funds for are related to children who are battling severe or chronic illnesses, as Adam felt it was appropriate to support his peers who have been diagnosed with these ailments. In the past, Adam and Lawrence have shaved their heads and raised funds for St. Baldrick’s, and Adam’s grandfather has lived with diabetes.

“Seeing a game in all 30 MLB stadiums is one of my wishes, so I thought while doing that I would try to help out other kids who aren’t as fortunate as me,” said Adam. “I just couldn’t imagine all of the things they go through.”

The part of the trip Adam is most excited for? He said it’s being able to say he witnessed a game at each stadium, and he also looks forward to seeing how much of a difference he can make on this trip.

People who wish to support Adam’s cause can donate individually to one of the organizations, or can join his “Home Run Club” by pledging to donate a set amount for every home run Adam and his parents witness.

To learn more about Adam’s trip or to donate, go to AdamsMLBroadtrip.com. The site contains a blog that will be updated regularly.

