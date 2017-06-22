Ranieri joins Bousquet Holstein PLLC

Jun 22, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Achievers, Eagle Bulletin
Caterina A. Ranieri has joined Bousquet Holstein PLLC as Of Counsel in the Immigration and Business Practice Groups. Ranieri is an experienced business, family immigration and dual citizenship attorney. Prior to joining Bousquet Holstein, she was president and attorney of her own firm, Caterina Ranieri Grasso, PC.
Ranieri is widely regarded as an authority on O-1 extraordinary ability artist and athlete visas having represented employers and beneficiaries for several years on mutual immigration matters. Having been a competitive Amateur dancer, Ranieri has seen first-hand the hard work, determination and commitment artists and athletes undergo in order to achieve their dreams. Her passion for dance naturally transitioned into her passion for immigration.
The daughter of Italian immigrants, Ranieri is also personally familiar with the needs of families who are seeking fiancée’ visas, green cards and United States Citizenship. She offers her expertise in developing family-based immigration petitions to bring families together. Being a dual citizen of the U.S. and Italy, Ranieri is also highly experienced in dual citizenship matters.
Ranieri is a graduate of Syracuse University College of Law, and Le Moyne College. She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), New York State Bar Association, and the National Italian-American Bar Association (NIABA). She is a certified NLP practitioner. Ranieri also volunteers for the Volunteers Lawyers Project giving pro bono advise to needy immigrants who cannot otherwise afford counsel.
Ranieri resides with her family in Fayetteville.
