Manlius Cornhole Tournament returning July 4

Manlius Cornhole has announced it will hold its second annual Manlius Cornhole Tournament on July 4th in the Village of Manlius. The event will take place during the village’s Fourth of July Celebration. The boards will be set up at the lower swan pond and tournament play begins at 2 p.m.

This year’s tournament format has the top eight teams through five games moving on to a single elimination final. Prizes will be awarded, including the highly-revered “Cornhole Staffs.”

All proceed from this event will go to Clear Path for Veterans in Chittenango, a non-profit that acts as a single point of contact for veterans, military members and their families with a 23-county catchment area, making it easy for them to connect with programs and services they need.

Cornhole is a game where two teams of two people attempt to throw four bean bags (originally filled with corn) through a six-inch hole on a 2-by-4-foot board from 27-feet away.

“The game is best played with a cold beverage and there will be plenty of them at the event,” said Event Coordinator Robert Oley. “In our first year we had 34 participants, and this year we expect to exceed that total. This promises to be a great event that supports a great cause.”

The cost to enter is $30 per team. Board sponsorship is also available for $210 per board, which provides you with a set of boards with your logo, eight bags and a team entered to play.

Sponsors from this year and last year included G. Oley Construction (which placed second), Hence and Sons Auto Service, Working Nights and Weekends Painting, Method 360 Fitness, FlatPower Installations, Iron Works Restaurant, Orange Crate Brewpub, Manlius and Fayetteville Fire Departments, Between Friends Child Care and the Village of Manlius.

For more information, visit the tournament’s Facebook event’s page at facebook.com/manliuscornhole or email roboley812@gmail.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story