LETTER: Thanks to supporters of Fit to Be Tied Run/Walk

To the editor:

On behalf of my family and friends, I would like to thank all our local merchants and businesses that supported our second annual Fit To Be Tied race and walk on May 21 to raise research funds and awareness about amyloidosis, the bone marrow disease that took my husband Bob Palmer’s life a year and a half ago.

Thank you, Nichols Supermarket, Jim’s Service Center, Gold’s Gym, Liverpool, Ballantyne Gardens, Pathfinder Bank, Spaghetti Warehouse, Fleet Feet, Stones Throw Farm, Dos Hombres, Stu Gallagher Photography, The Richard S. Shineman Foundation and Boston University’s Amyloidosis Center. We are also so grateful to our 23 volunteers who helped make the event possible, and to all of our incredible walkers and runners that participated.

We also appreciate the assistance Onondaga Lake Park staff gave us, and also thank Ashley Casey (The Eagle Star-Review), for writing such a wonderful article about Bob Palmer and our event. To date, we have raised more than $17,500 in the last two years, which has gone directly to Boston University’s Amyloidosis Research Center.

We are excited about the third annual Fit To Be Tied walk and race to be held on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Onondaga Lake Park, and hope to see many of you there, wearing crazy ties and being “Fit To Be Tied” over the lack of quick diagnosis and treatment options for Amyloidosis patients.

Thanks again for everyone’s support.

Floris Palmer

Liverpool

