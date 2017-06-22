 

Latest class of ‘Seekers’ confirmed at United Church of Fayetteville

Pictured from left: Sean O’Malley (Eagle Hill Middle), Grace Dugan (Wellwood Middle), Katie Schmidt (Pine Grove Middle) and Kate Welder (F-M High School). (Submitted Photo)

United Church of Fayetteville welcomed this class of “Seekers” on Confirmation Sunday, May 14, as full members. For eight months students studied different religions, attended worship with different faith groups, completed  lessons to build their own faith, studied with their mentors, interviewed fellow congregants about their areas of outreach and completed  their own Seeker project.

