Latest class of ‘Seekers’ confirmed at United Church of Fayetteville

Jun 22, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Church, Eagle Bulletin
Pictured from left: Sean O’Malley (Eagle Hill Middle), Grace Dugan (Wellwood Middle), Katie Schmidt (Pine Grove Middle) and Kate Welder (F-M High School). (Submitted Photo)
United Church of Fayetteville welcomed this class of “Seekers” on Confirmation Sunday, May 14, as full members. For eight months students studied different religions, attended worship with different faith groups, completed lessons to build their own faith, studied with their mentors, interviewed fellow congregants about their areas of outreach and completed their own Seeker project.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jun 22, 2017
Jun 22, 2017
Jun 22, 2017