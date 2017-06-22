IC preschool class celebrates graduation

Jun 22, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Eagle Bulletin, Schools
The preschool class of Immaculate Conception celebrated their graduation recently. (Submitted Photo)
The Preschool class of Jane Mitchell celebrated their graduation at the IC Church Dwyer Hall. There were 15 students in the graduating class. The Pre- schoolers sang songs they learned from IC School music teacher, Andrea Ashline. Light refreshments followed the ceremonies. Principal Sally Lisi handed each student with their graduation certificate.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jun 22, 2017
Jun 22, 2017
Jun 22, 2017