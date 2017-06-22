IC preschool class celebrates graduation

The preschool class of Immaculate Conception celebrated their graduation recently. (Submitted Photo)

The Preschool class of Jane Mitchell celebrated their graduation at the IC Church Dwyer Hall. There were 15 students in the graduating class. The Pre- schoolers sang songs they learned from IC School music teacher, Andrea Ashline. Light refreshments followed the ceremonies. Principal Sally Lisi handed each student with their graduation certificate.

