From the Liverpool Public Library: Read for a better world this summer

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

A trip to the Liverpool Public Library on Monday, June 26, could make you smarter, happier and healthier.

The sign up for Children’s, Teen and Adult Summer Reading programs all start concurrently that day at 11 a.m., in the Lobby and Carman Community Room, and run until 2 p.m. The theme this summer for all three clubs is “Build a Better World.”

The Library Director’s Challenge also begins at that time, with brochures available at the Adult Reference Desk in the main room. Building on its cousins, its theme is “Build A Better You.”

The Summer Reading Programs bestow prizes for those who read at their own pace, and then log the names of the books. You can sign up that day at the LPL, or anytime thereafter online.

LPL Director Glenna Wisniewski says the umbrella of the Summer Reading program extends over all of the programs on the library’s schedule through the summer.

“You can come in that day and pick up a programming guide and plan out the summer,” she said.

It’s a good way to take steps to Build a Better World.

“I think everybody has to take some ownership for finding their place in their community and in the state,” Wisniewski said. “Even the smallest things can impact our world. By participating and finding new things and educating ourselves, we empower ourselves and therefore make our world better.”

In her Director’s Challenge, Wisniewski wants to motivate folks to literally take strides in their lives.

She wants people to get moving. By checking off walking goals, participants will earn tickets toward prizes that will be awarded at the end of the challenge.

“The challenge is to get our patrons moving, get outdoors to enjoy our Central New York at whatever pace works for them,” Wisniewski said. “I love being outdoors and active, and I want other people to be, too.

“It’s a challenge I feel pretty strongly about, and it’s a way for me to connect to the Liverpool community,” she said. “I like to be out in the woods. But there are a lot of great things to be out around in your neighborhood, too.”

Summer Reading and the Director’s Challenge run through August.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story