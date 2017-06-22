 

Fayetteville Memorial garden open for the season

FMG volunteers posed for a picture on opening day of the 2017 season. (Submitted Photo)

By Rachael Ristau

FMG Founder

Fayetteville Memorial garden is open for yet another season thanks to volunteers who donated time and energy to improve a little part of the Fayetteville community.

For me, the magic of the event was seeing residents from Fayetteville garden alongside volunteers who hailed from different parts of the U.S. and the greater world. Witnessing people from different backgrounds, collaborating to support the mission of FMG, further solidifies the importance of preserving safe spaces for grieving individuals.

Our volunteers shared one trait: a commitment to making the world a better place.

Thank you again to each of you for your support.

FMG volunteers include: Home Garden Club of Syracuse, Cathy Cornell, Joe Kemper (not pictured), Tyler Stalter (not pictured), Henry Dyer Cruzado, Ruby Ogno, Matt Mazzie, Julian Collett, Julia Pasquale, Ignacio Pezo, Hannah Patnaik, Hunter Hillers, Morgan Same, Hannah Corbett, Reed Kiely, Gregory Hyson, Rocco Nicoletta, Dan Hernandez, Mal Shannon, Gemma Richardson, Tara Wellington, Rachael Ristau, Lauren McCarthy, Renee Minarik, Ariana Morocco, Lindsey Callahan, Melissa Horste, Emily LoBello, Francisco Javier Santamarina, Dan Petrick, Chris Camesas, Jeffery Fong Pu, Michael Equi, Krishna Kesari, Willow Faulkner, Rob Rivera, James Tatum III, Joselin Padron-Rasines, Christian Nuños, Colin Same, Mike Ovadias and Rubén López García.

