Cimitile named provost of Grand Valley State

Grand Valley State University President Thomas Haas recently named that Baldwinsville native Maria Cimitile as provost and executive vice president for academic and student affairs at the Michigan college.

“Dr. Cimitile’s keen judgment and her commitment to student success make her well suited to serve in this position,” Haas said. “She has excellent experience and has demonstrated leadership in all the positions she has held at the university. Maria is widely admired by faculty, staff and students, and I am confident she will perform well in her new appointment.”

Cimitile’s three-year term of service in the position will begin on July 1 with the opportunity for an extension.

“I’m honored and incredibly excited to accept this appointment,” Cimitile said. “I have tremendous opportunities to work with the innovative faculty, staff and students at Grand Valley and to expand the unique work we are doing with our community partners. I have the advantage of having worked at the university for nearly 20 years, and I know how talented and dedicated this community is.”

Cimitile joined Grand Valley as an assistant professor in philosophy in 1999. She became an associate dean for students and curriculum in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences in 2005, returning to her faculty position three years later. She began working in various positions within the provost’s office in 2009 and rose to her current position as associate vice president in 2015.

Cimitile earned her Ph.D. from the University of Memphis, a master’s degree from Villanova and a bachelor’s degree from College of the Holy Cross, all in philosophy.

