Agencies team up to reduce electric shock drownings

With summer in full swing, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) are joining forces to remind people about the potential electrical hazards in swimming pools, hot tubs and spas, on board boats and in the waters surrounding boats, marinas and launch ramps.
Electric shock drowning (ESD) can occur when faulty wiring sends an electrical current into the water, which passes through the body and causes paralysis, and ultimately results in drowning.
“Most consumers, including boat and pool owners and swimmers, are not aware of the risks of electric shock drowning,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “By sharing our water safety resources, NFPA and ESFI hope to educate people so that they can safely enjoy summer water activities.”
ESFI and NFPA have pool and marina safety resources, including tip sheets and infographics, brochures, reference guides and checklists that cover safety devices, common ESD causes and prevention methods, response protocol, and marina electrical safety considerations. ESFI and NFPA also recommend the following tips for swimmers, pool and boat owners:
“Many swimmers, boat and marina operators unknowingly place themselves in danger by swimming near electric-powered boats and docks,” said Brett Brenner, ESFI president. “As incidents of electric shock drowning continue to occur every year, we are collaborating with NFPA to emphasize the importance of regular electrical inspections of pools, boats, and docks performed by qualified electricians to help prevent these tragedies while out on the water.”
ESFI has additional spa tips and resources for marina operators on raising awareness of electric shock drowning, as well as steps for keeping marinas and boats safer for patrons.
