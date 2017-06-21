Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

By Cassie Collins and Morgan Dodds

10 Years Ago

Recently, Father’s Day was celebrated in Skaneateles with the 49th annual pancake breakfast hosted by the Skaneateles Rotary Club. The Rotary Club has been providing the Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast since 1968, when they held their first breakfast hosted by Jim Messenger, the president of the Rotary Club at the time. The tradition carried on, and is still a thriving part of the community. An article in the 2007 Skaneateles Press stated that over 10,000 pancakes were made and sold to thousands of people. The number of volunteers continues to increase as the years progress. This year, a group of hard-working volunteers served members of the community and brought many families together to celebrate the important day. All of the profits collected by the Rotary Club go to the community to fund many service and youth projects. Hopefully you made your way out to the Pancake breakfast this year, if not, we hope you have the chance to enjoy it in years to come.

25 Years Ago

The DrinkWise program is an educational experience for drinkers who want to practice moderation instead of abstinence. An ad published in the Skaneateles Press stated that the program was for people who aren’t alcoholics, but were starting to experience work or social problems. According to a study done by Gallup, the percentage of people in the United States that drink spiked from 57% in 1992 to 71% in 2016, and the percentage continues to increase. 30% of Americans have admitted to having an alcohol abuse problem as well, according to NewsWeek. DrinkWise has a simple motto; if you choose to drink, then drink responsibly, which is the mindset of many Americans today, however some have fallen into bad habits. Practicing moderation is of utmost importance because the influence alcohol has on you plays a part in your community and in your life.

50 Years Ago

The Skaneateles Library has always been a popular place to visit and find a good book to dive into. 50 years ago, the library was asking for donations to stay alive and well. An article in the 1967 Skaneateles Press stated “Canvassers will begin pushing doorbells and asking for contributions to the Skaneateles Library.” The library is still looking for donations today and is doing its best to expand and become a bigger, better library. Not too long ago, an opportunity opened up when some local residents bought the Stella Maris building on Genesee Street and offered the front portion to the library. Many members of the community were thrilled about the relocation and expansion of the library; however, the opportunity has been vetoed for the time being. Although the library will be staying put for now, it is still a lovely place for families of all kinds to visit so make sure you stop down there and check out the many books and other resources they offer.

75 Years Ago

What do you do before a meal? Do you work or exercise? According to Grenville Kleiser, author of ‘How to Eat Well’ in the Skaneateles Press, for a meal to be fully enjoyed it “should be the reward of work, or exercise, or abstinence.” As well as being a reward, food should be happily enjoyed “around the family table, when everyone is relaxing, enjoying the progress of the meal, and contented after its close.” In other words, enjoy a relaxing meal with family. Don’t just enjoy the meal though, make sure it fills you up so that you’re ready for the rest of your day; according to the article, people who eat more plentiful meals each day tend to get sick less. Do you follow all of these rules? Only some? As food science and the American diet evolves, people’s perception of food also changes. After all, how do we know what’s actually healthy and what’s not?

100 Years Ago

During WWI, the United States took precautions and set up army camps in different areas including Kentucky, Michigan, and New York. The camp here was established where the NYS Fairgrounds are today. An article in the 1917 Skaneateles Press talked about a tourist attraction there to show visitors what it was like in the daily life of a soldier in the camp during the war. Today, the fairgrounds are used to host the well-known New York State Fair, which brings in thousands of people each year. There are also other tourist attractions today where people can experience what it was like to be a soldier 100 years ago, such as the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where everything from major battleships to submarines were made by 18,000 men and women during the war. This year marks the 100th anniversary of WWI, 1917 being approximately the middle of the war. WWI was an important part of our history, so make sure you acknowledge the soldiers who fought for our country.

