Wilbur T. Albrecht II, professor of English emeritus at Colgate University, died peacefully at Crouse Hospital on June 17, 2017. Born on April 23, 1938, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Wilbur T. Albrecht and Dorothy T. Albrecht. Wil earned his bachelor’s degree from Brown University, continuing on, soon thereafter, to earn his master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University, followed by his PhD from the University of Pennsylvania. Initially, he taught literature courses at Drexel University in Philadelphia; however, in 1967 he accepted an assistant professorship at Colgate University in Hamilton, where he remained for the rest of his career. As a faculty member in the English deepartment for 36 years, Wil specialized in Romantic and Victorian literature, along with interdisciplinary cultural studies spanning the period from the Enlightenment through the early 20th century. In 1988, he also created and led the university’s first semester-long study group to Manchester, England. Wil’s scholarly interests ranged from the Victorian novel and periodical literature to poets such as Wordsworth and Keats, to the scientific writing of Charles Darwin. For a decade he directed the Colgate University Press, for which he edited the mammoth romance novel of medieval Wales by John Cowper Powys entitled “Porius” (published 1994). He retired from active teaching in 2003.

In 1983 Wil became a resident of Cazenovia, where he loved to watch the sailboats on the lake from his back windows. But, even more significantly, he was a licensed, expert pilot who also enjoyed birding and reading; and was an avid traveler, having explored all seven continents. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janette Sun Albrecht, MD, of Cazenovia, his sister, Edith D. Albrecht, of Columbia, MD, and his son, Wilbur T. Albrecht III, MD, of Fayetteville. His daughter Sallie T. Albrecht predeceased him in 2005. Not least of all, Wil leaves behind generations of admiring students and colleagues, along with many devoted friends in both the Cazenovia and Hamilton communities.

In keeping with Wil’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral. The Albrecht family wishes to thank Wil’s physicians and caregivers. Donations may be made to Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY, 13208. Ayer & Zimmer Funeral Home, Cazenovia is in charge of arrangements.

