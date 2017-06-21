Robert L. Hall, 86

Robert L. Hall, 86, of Fayetteville, passed away June 20, 2017, at home. Born in Syracuse, he was a 1949 graduate of Fayetteville High School and RPI in 1953. He served in the Army during the Korean War in France. Bob worked at General Motors for 31 years, retiring in 1986. He was a life member of the Fayetteville Fire Department, past assistant chief and past president and longtime treasurer of the Fayetteville Fireman’s Association and a current board member. He won several fire department and village awards. Bob served on the village of Fayetteville Planning Board for many years. He was an avid wood carver, carpenter and gardener. He and his wife, Faith traveled the United States in their RV.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Faith Hanson Hall; children, Rick (Dot) Hall, Sandy and Ben (Julie) Hall; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Leon and Gwendolyn Hall; sister, Marcia Petch; and daughter, Lorie Cover.

The calling hours and funeral service were held at DeWitt Community Church. Private burial was in Fayetteville Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Fayetteville Fire Department, 425 E. Genesee St., Fayetteville, NY 13066.

For a guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com.

