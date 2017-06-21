 

Richard Krusell, 93

Jun 21, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Richard “Dick” Arthur Krusell, a resident of Cazenovia for 57 years, flew home on April 25, 2017 at age 93.
A native of North Brookfield, Massachusetts, Dick was born on September 27, 1923, the only son of John Arthur and Gladys Emily (McKerley) Krusell and little brother to Elinor.
Dick’s career included 12 years as a flight mechanic in the Navy and 36 years in property damage insurance. In 1947, he married his childhood sweetheart, Mary R. Burnell. After retirement, he earned his pilot’s license and flew Mary throughout the country in the Cessna Skyhawk 172 that he restored.
Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Mary R. (neé Burnell) Krusell; daughter, Karen A. Krusell; son, Richard A. Krusell Jr.; daughter-in-law, Dora Alicia Duran-Hernandez; grandson, Richard A. Krusell III and his wife, Carmen L. (neé Ferreira) Krusell; two great-grandsons, Armando A. and Alejandro J. Krusell; a niece, two nephews, two cousins and each of their families as well as dear friends and neighbors.
Dick’s big blue eyes, empathy, endless curiosity, and humor will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
A private Memorial Mass was held at St. James Church in Cazenovia. Interment will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery in North Brookfield, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, random acts of kindness that unite us, rather than divide us, would be deeply appreciated.
