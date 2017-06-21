Johnny Appleseed returns to Cazenovia, with a twist

Erica and Florence Gilmore, owners of The Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed, above, said public reaction has been overwhelmingly positive to the rebranding and reopening of the business. (photo by Jason Emerson)

Iconic business opens new conglomeration of shops, kitchen in original building

By Jason Emerson

Editor

After three years out of business, the iconic Johnny Appleseed store in Erieville has reopened — although the store is not exactly the same as it was. Instead of being simply a furniture store, the new iteration — The Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed — offers a collection of shops offering unique items, as well as a kitchen for serving food and, eventually, an event space.

While the building and one of the three owners of the business is the same as the original Johnny Appleseed, the new endeavor is a rebranding of the previous venture.

“We want a new vision for Johnny Appleseed; we want to be a destination,” said Erica Gilmore, who owns the business along with her husband Patrick Gilmore and mother-in-law Florence Gilmore. “We have coffee, we hope to have wine and tapas at night and will apply soon for our liquor license. We have a lot of ideas for the future.”

A view into Route 20 Sofa inside The Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed. (photo by Jason Emerson) A view into Alexandra’s Attic inside The Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed. (photo by Jason Emerson) A view into Room to Improve inside The Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed. (photo by Jason Emerson) A view into Country Knoll inside The Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed. (photo by Jason Emerson) A view into Decorative Edge inside The Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed. (photo by Jason Emerson) A view into Alexandra’s Attic inside The Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed. (photo by Jason Emerson) A view inside The Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed. (photo by Jason Emerson)

Johnny Appleseed originally started in the early 1960s as an apple orchard, but the economic landscape eventually prompted the owners, Owen and Florence Gilmore, to diversify and become a furniture store. While the orchard continued to run, the furniture side of the business became its bigger draw. People came from all over Central New York to peruse and purchase its high-end brands and Amish-made furniture, as well as to sample its apple cider and apple baked goods.

The store closed in June 2014 after 50 years in business, when the Gilmores retired.

The next Gilmore generation is now revamping the brand, and held their soft opening of the new Shoppes on June 9.

The collection of shops includes some furniture such as the previous Johnny Appleseed store previously sold, as well has handmade woodwork, tables, benches and sofas by Patrick Gilmore. The other shops in the building include:

Route 20 Sofa Company, owned by Shawn Gilmore, Patrick’s brother. Route 20 Sofa, which also has a shop in downtown Nelson, sells handcrafted sofas and recliners, as well as Gilmore’s original paintings.

Alexandra’s Attic Country Furnishings, which sells country, primitive and antique furnishings.

Country Knoll, which sells hand-dyed yarns and wool and spinning items.

Room To Improve, which sells American-made and vintage products, including signs, wall ornaments and home decor.

Decorative Edge, which sells handmade soy candles, goat milk soap, maple syrup and handmade home accessories.

The Apple Kitchen, which will be open weekends, will serve baked goods, soups, salads and coffee from Coffee Mania of Cortland.

The Shoppes, hopefully, will not stop there, however, Erica said. There is still enough vacant space in the building to hold 10 to 15 more vendors, while another portion of the building is being eyed for an event space for weddings and other events. The idea for a liquor license would also create a a space to serve all New York state wine and, hopefully, become a spot on the state wine trail, she said.

“We’re very excited by the reception so far, from locals and visitors,” Erica said. “There’s a lot of nostalgia when people come in — many used to come here as a day trip.”

As the Gilmores continue to work to enlarge and occupy the vacant space inside their current building, they are looking to having an official grand opening celebration in mid-July, Erica said.

The Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed, located at 3402 Old State Road in Erieville, are now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday and Tuesday. The Apple Kitchen is open during business hours Friday through Sunday.

For more information, visit Johnnyshoppes.com, call 315-235-9451 or find them on Facebook.

