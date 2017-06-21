Elizabeth Buccina, 93

Elizabeth Ingersoll Wimer Buccina, 93, of New Woodstock died peacefully Monday evening, June 19, 2017, at The Grand in Chittenango after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born in Fabius, daughter of Bernal and Lena Ingersoll and graduated from Fabius Central School. Elizabeth worked on the family farm, General Electric and retired from Magnavox in Manlius. After her retirement, Elizabeth was a private duty caregiver in the Cazenovia area. She enjoyed cooking, making doll houses and all outdoor activities.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by her son, Randy Gordon Wimer in 1969; a grandson, Randy Lynn Wimer in 1991 and by her sister, Beverly Zirbel.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Sherry Wimer of New Woodstock, Lynda Wright of Cazenovia and Jeffery Wimer of New Woodstock; a sister, Claudia Browngardt of Delphi; two brothers, Claude Ingersoll of Delphi and Benjamin (Sandra) Ingersoll of Yuma, AZ; three grandchildren, Richard Wright, Aaron Wright and Jason Sellen; five great-grandchildren, Megan, Miranda, Averi, Ameliah and Lily as well as several nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours, private burial will be at the families convenience. Contributions in memory of Ms. Buccina may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, CNY Chapter, 441 West Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204 or to Delphi Falls Fire Department, 2260 Oran Delphi Rd., Manlius, NY 13104. To leave a message of sympathy for Wimer Buccina family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

