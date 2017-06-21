 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Christian Brothers Academy Football Camp coming in July

Jun 21, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, High School, Schools

Christian Brothers Academy Football Camp coming in July

The Christian Brothers Academy Football Camp, for boys ages 8 to 17, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 to 19 at CBA. The camp will cover all aspects of individual offensive and defensive positions, plus team concepts and strategies. Camp instructors are head coach Casey Brown, his coaching staff and CBA football alumni, who are currently playing in college.

The fee of $180 includes all instruction, individual evaluations and camp T-shirt. Students can bring a lunch or purchase one.

For more information, contact head coach Casey Brown at cbrown@cbasyracuse.org.

Comment on this Story

F-M district considering fall facilities referendum
Hayleigh Gowans

I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill