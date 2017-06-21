Christian Brothers Academy Football Camp coming in July

Jun 21, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Eagle Bulletin, High School, Schools
The Christian Brothers Academy Football Camp, for boys ages 8 to 17, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 to 19 at CBA. The camp will cover all aspects of individual offensive and defensive positions, plus team concepts and strategies. Camp instructors are head coach Casey Brown, his coaching staff and CBA football alumni, who are currently playing in college.
The fee of $180 includes all instruction, individual evaluations and camp T-shirt. Students can bring a lunch or purchase one.
For more information, contact head coach Casey Brown at cbrown@cbasyracuse.org.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
