Arthur Woldt, 89

Arthur “Art” Woldt of Borodino died on June 9, 2017, in Syracuse, surrounded by his family. He was 89.

A native of Staten Island, he resided for many years in Poestenkill, N.Y., and recently moved to the family farm property in the town of Spafford.

Survivors include his four daughters: Mrs. Jana Godfrey, wife of the late Philip Godfrey, Otford, England; Mrs. Wendy Kern, wife of Michael Kern, Atlanta; Mrs. Amy Johnson, wife of David Johnson, Shillington, Pa.; and Mrs. Heidi Hunt, wife of Bill Hunt, Sea Cliff, NY; and six grandchildren: Natasha Godfrey, Tawny, Lacey and Devin Kern, and Katherine and William Hunt.

He was predeceased by Barbara, his wife of 55 years.

He often said, “Life is good. It’s been a wonderful life.” He loved the outdoors, but most of all he treasured his family and friends.

Following 24 years of service, he retired from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation in 1992 where he was director of the press office. He was also producer and narrator of the Environmental Conservation Reporter heard on New York radio stations.

Prior to his employment with the state, Woldt was news director and anchor at WAST-TV, Albany, from 1964-1968. Previously he served as news director at WTRY, Troy, and WKRT, Cortland. He was an announcer at WSYR-TV and WOLF, Syracuse, and WMBO, Auburn. He appeared regularly as a vocalist and musician on the “Blue Valley Junction” television program on WSYR which was among the first live television programs broadcast in Central New York.

A professional musician, Woldt was leader of the Bar-O-Ranch Boys orchestra based in Central New York during the 1950s and has been inducted into the NYS Country Music Association Hall of Honor.

Woldt was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a radio operator on patrol aircraft along the Atlantic coast. He was a 60-year member of Cortlandville Masonic Lodge, Cortland. He attended public schools in Staten Island and was a 1952 graduate of Syracuse University.

An avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman, he was a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the NYS Outdoor Writers Association. His articles and photographs appeared in The Conservationist, Reminisce Magazine and other publications. An antique car enthusiast, his 1928 Chevrolet roadster was a familiar sight along country roads. He was a participant in antique car shows and parades and was a member of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America. A contributor to the organization’s magazine, he received the “Cover of the Year 2000” award for his photo of the 1928 roadster.

He enjoyed traveling and had driven through all of the continental United States including Alaska, throughout Canada and almost all of the countries in Europe. He also enjoyed photography, videography, music, woodworking, gardening, cooking and baking.

He was a member and trustee of the Borodino Methodist Church and he was very grateful to the congregation and Dr. Peter Agnew, pastor, for their love and support.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, at Borodino Methodist Church, 1820 State Route 174, Skaneateles. Burial will be in Poestenkill. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Borodino Methodist Church in his memory. To leave a special message for the family please visit, newcomersyracuse.com.

