Annual Teddy Bear Parade returns on July 1

Jun 21, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Entertainment

The Caz librar's annual Teddy Bear Parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 1. (submitted photo)

Kick off the month of July with a unique village tradition designed specifically for kids — the annual Teddy Bear Parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 1.

Children of all ages, their teddy bears, and their families will gather at Memorial Park (behind the farmer’s market) for a simple craft. As a group, we will then march down the Albany Street sidewalk to the library lawn for animal crackers, lemonade and activities. In the case of rain, the festivities will be relocated to the library community room.

Families are invited to adorn their wagons, strollers, tricycles and teddy bears with festive Independence Day decorations. Feel free to bring a percussion instrument of your own.

The event, sponsored by the Cazenovia Public Library and Cazenovia Children’s House, is free and open to the public. For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

Ann Ferro: Flowers every where
