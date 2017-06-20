 

Holy Family celebrates new shrine

By Susan Cunningham

Sunday, June 11, brought a momentous occasion to fruition at Holy Family Parish in Fairmount.  After a number of years of planning and renovating the beautiful shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes, the 12:15 Sunday Mass was the first to be prayed there since the repairs.  Hundreds of all ages attended.  Some remember the original shrine which was built by soldiers grateful to be returning home from World War II.  Pastor Father John Manno led the congregation and Father Jason Hage gave the homily and his farewell.  Those in attendance stood in a lengthy ovation.  Deacon Robert Fangio proclaimed the Gospel and Rob Morey led the music.

The mass was followed by the annual parish picnic served by the Knights of Columbus and the Holy Name Society.  Past Holy Name President Jim Pagano’s presence was honored. Inflatables delighted the children, as did the arrival of the ice cream truck!  There was much gratitude for the opportunity to gather on the beautiful grounds!

The entire community is welcome to enjoy the beauty and peacefulness of the shrine located on Shrineview Drive just behind 127 Chapel Drive.  There are handicapped accessible parking and a level walkway to accommodate all.

