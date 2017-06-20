From the Supervisor

From the supervisor: Getting ready for the busy summer

By Jim Lanning

Town Supervisor

Last week residents may have noticed a tank like vehicle in Clift Park near the Sherwood Inn. It was actually a drilling machine that was brought in to take soil samples as part of the engineering for the dry hydrant that will be installed there.

They took samples down to 20 feet to determine the composition of what will have to be drilled through. The project is to drill a line from the lake to a hydrant that will provide our fire departments with unlimited access to a water source. The test results were promising in that the material was mostly clay and silt which should be easy to drill. We will now coordinate with the village officials to find an appropriate time to install the equipment.

Our parks department has been working hard to prepare the fields and programs that our residents enjoy. It is good to see so many people enjoying Austin Park and other Town owned areas. The lifeguards are ready and our swimming area will open soon.

We have eliminated the fees for local residents to swim this year by slightly increasing the fees for out of town residents. Please stop in town hall and pick up your pass for the summer season.

Our engineers are preparing the bid packages for two projects that we hope to complete this year. A new modern accessible restroom facility is planned for Austin Park.

This will also serve as a storage for our children’s rec program. The town was successful in securing an $80,000 dollar grant for this initiative. We hope to start construction in the fall.

We also plan to replace an aging water line on Old Seneca Turnpike that dates back to 1929.

The new line will provide adequate fire flow and pressure to this section of town. We will be installing hydrants along the route as the old line was not large enough to accommodate them.

The town was successful in securing a $150,000 dollar grant as part of the States effort to modernize water distribution systems across the State. We will try to stretch those dollars as far as we can. Upgrading our shared water system is a top priority of mine. We are to water what Saudi Arabia is to oil. Water is one of our greatest resources. We should have an efficient and modern distribution system.

The town now has an attendant on weekends at our Mandana parking lot and boat launch. We have joined forces with the Skaneateles Lake Association to help protect Skaneateles Lake.

Their lake stewards are monitoring the boat traffic and checking for invasive aquatic species. We will be building a boat washing station throughout the summer. Our initiative is mostly educational at this point. Boaters must be extra careful to avoid transporting plant life from one lake to another. We are trying to enforce the new “Clean, Drain, and Dry” law from the DEC.

Town residents pay for this site through their taxes. The town board is debating whether or not out of town traffic should be allowed, and if so should they pay a small fee?

Skaneateles Lake is a tremendous resource for recreation and summer fun.

We have all witnessed the tragedies that have occurred on this lake. From plane crashes to boating accidents to drownings, the lake can be a dangerous place.

I hope that people will use caution and common sense on the lake this year. Our population nearly doubles in the summer months. I am asking residents to slow down and enjoy the beauty of our community.

Please take a few extra moments for your activities as you enjoy the summer season.

