Harriet Larson, 76

Harriet (Woodford Popyk) Larson, 76, passed away May 11, 2017, at her home in Winter Haven, FL. She was raised in Skaneateles, and attended school there. She studied at Cayuga Community College in Auburn. She was a long-time employee at Key Bank, formerly First Trust Bank, in Marcellus, and later at Camillus Cutlery. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jane Dygert and Claude Woodford, and her sister, Ellen Woodford. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Daniel Larson; daughter, Mary Ellen Popyk Smith of Orlando, FL; granddaughter, Emily Smith; aunt, Florence (Woodford) Lawson of Knoxville, TN; brother, Edward Woodford, Sr.; and several first cousins.

Harriet was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was involved in the Garden Grove Oaks Homeowners Association, her retirement community, and appreciated her many friends there. She had a passion for gardening, and enjoyed volunteering at Bok Tower Gardens and the Pinewood Estate in Bartow, FL. She was an avid genealogist, and enjoyed chocolate, needlework, PBS and the Hallmark Channel.

A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday June 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3166 Miller Rd, Auburn, NY.

