Camillus fireworks planned for June 24

Fireworks celebrate community spirit

By Connor Fogel

Celebrating the Fourth of July has many traditions, and the Town of Camillus’ Fourth of July Celebration will feature its biggest fireworks show in years.

With the help from is primary sponsor, Summit Federal Credit Union, the Town of Camillus will host the annual celebration on Saturday, June 24, starting at 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park at Gillie Lake.

The fireworks show has grown this year thanks to local sponsors, Summit Federal Credit Union, Camillus Sportsmen’s Club, Sam Rao Florists, Solvay Bank, Camillus Ridge Terrance, Camillus Optimist Club, and TDK Engineering Associates, P.C. In the past, the town used $5,000 in donations to buy fireworks for the show, but this year, donations have increased to $7,000.

“The sponsorship just shows you that it’s a sense of community and how all these organizations want to be a part of it because they are a part of our community,” Eric Bacon, director of parks and recreation, said.

The annual celebration has been going on since the mid-90’s and happens every last Saturday of June, featuring a live band in front of the lake. This year, the band Mood Swing will kick off the celebration playing many genres from rock and jazz to country and blues.

By around 9:30, when the band wraps up its performance, 2,000 to 3,000 people fill the park with lawn chairs and blankets as the fireworks show begins, Bacon said.

“People are literally all over the park, it’s not just in front of the concert stage,” Bacon said. “We have tremendous support from the Camillus Police Department, they’re there all over helping us. Both Warners and Memphis Fire Departments, they show up.”

Camillus’ fireworks celebration is one of the earliest in Central New York, and Bacon calls it “the epitome of what community is all about,” where people run into friends and neighbors and the whole family can enjoy themselves.

