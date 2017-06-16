NOPL news: Library kicks off 2017 Summer Reading Program

Jun 16, 2017 admin Point of View, Star Review, Things to Do
Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)
On Monday, June 26, this year’s Summer Reading Program will officially get underway at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL).
Kids and teens can sign up at the Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse branches, earning prizes each week for reporting the books they’ve read. Grown-ups can join the fun too: earn raffle tickets for reading books and have a chance to win gift baskets or other prizes!
The ultimate goal of the program is to keep kids and teens reading and learning over the course of the summer in a fun and enjoyable way.
“Build a Better World” is the theme of this year’s Summer Reading Program, so some of the programs are centered on things like gardening, making things with your hands, recycling, conservation and volunteerism. Other events include things like family movies, live music, computer coding and DIY activities.
Here are just a few of the many events NOPL has planned for the summer:
2 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 26, NOPL Brewerton, for kids and tweens
11 a.m. to noon. Tuesday. June 27, NOPL Cicero, for kids and tweens
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, NOPL North Syracuse, for kids
2 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 3, NOPL Cicero, for teens
6 to 7 p.m. Monday July 3, NOPL North Syracuse, for teens
6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, NOPL Brewerton, for kids and tweens
To get more details about the Summer Reading Program and the hundreds of events happening all summer at the library for the whole family, stop by your nearest NOPL location or visit nopl.org/srp. Many programs have a limited number of spaces, so be sure to sign up early! We look forward to seeing you this summer at the library!
