Elaine J. Beggs, 65

Elaine J. Beggs, 65, of Morristown, died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 11, 2017, at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.

Elaine J. Beggs was born on Aug. 21, 1951, in Potsdam, N.Y. She was the daughter of Richard and Anna (Gotham) Coffey. She was a graduate of Canton High School. On July 16, 1983, she married Maxwell R. Beggs at the Presbyterian Stone Church in Morristown. She worked as a social welfare examiner for the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services until her retirement. Her greatest love and joy in life was her family, especially her grandchildren.

Elaine is survived by her husband, Max Beggs, her daughter Jessica Montroy and her surrogate daughters, Lisa Newby of Morristown and Akiko Kumagai of Tokyo, Japan. She is survived by her mother, Anna Coffey and her brothers, Steve Coffey and his wife Elizabeth of Indian River, MI, and Jeffrey Coffey and his wife Tracy of Pyrites, N.Y. Two sisters also survive her, Cheryl Robinson and her husband Michael of Canton and Jacqueline Brooks and her husband Tim of Waddington. She is survived by three favorite grandchildren; Carson Beggs and Liberty and Alaina Montroy.

She was predeceased by her father, Richard Coffey, her son-in-law, Spencer Montroy and her niece, Mackenzie Tiernan.

A Celebration of Life for Elaine was held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday June 14, 2017, at the Morristown Fire Hall. In keeping with Elaine’s wishes there were no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Donations in Elaine’s memory may be made to the Morristown MCS Band Boosters 415 Center Road Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at LaRuePitcher.com.

