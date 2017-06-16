Alexander James Frantz, 39

Alexander James Frantz, 39, of Wellsboro, PA, passed away at the Robert Packer Hospital on Monday, May 29, 2017, surrounded by his family. Alex was born on Sept. 28, 1977, in Philadelphia, PA, son of Jerry D. and Alice A. (Gasker) Frantz of Wetona, PA.

Alex was a graduate of Cazenovia High School and took classes at Morrisville State College, NY and Lackawanna College, PA. He was a gas well leasing agent with East Resources and was a landscaper prior to that. Alex was a Life Benefactor Member of the NRA, a member of the Laurel Mountain Friends of the NRA and the Troy Rod and Gun Club. He was passionate about hunting and fishing and had an extensive knife collection. He enjoyed family time, cooking, gardening, and canning. Alex was always accompanied by at least one beagle. He liked to be wild and have fun. Alex was a kind, incredibly strong, generous, big hearted guy. His smile, dimples, and the sparkle of mischief in his eyes lit a room.

Alexander is survived by his parents, his sister Allison A. (Christopher J.) LaFever of Eaton, NY, his nieces Alicia Ann and Alexis Ann LaFever, his maternal grandmother Phyllis Gasker, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Alex is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Harvin O. and Naomi S. Frantz and his maternal grandfather who was his hunting and fishing buddy, Herbert J. Gasker. He was a son, grandson, a little brother, a proud uncle and a best friend. We will always love and miss you, Bud.

Family and friends gathered Thursday, June 1, 2017, at the Wetona Cemetery, PA, for a graveside celebration of Alex’s life.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story