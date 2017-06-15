Parks and Rec Corner: Lysander kicks off summer with island concerts

By Tony Burkinshaw

Parks and Recreation Supervisor

The town of Lysander’s summer programs are in full swing. A complete list of our summer offerings is available at townoflysander.org, but here’s a taste of what’s in store for the hot weather:

Island concerts begin June 20

Free concerts will be held Tuesday evenings on Paper Mill Island starting June 20. Concerts run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will be food, ice cream and beverages available. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the following acts:

• June 20: Plan B – B’ville Pep Band

• June 27: The Rhythm Method

• July 11: Moonshine River Band

• July 18: The Horn Dogs

• July 25: Thunder Canyon

• Aug. 8: Hard Promises

Rain location for all concerts (except the pep band) will be at the Suds Factory River Grill.

Playground program

Our popular Town of Lysander Summer Playground Program begins next month. Registration is open for all weeks.

The six one-week sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday between July 10 and Aug. 18. Children who have completed kindergarten up to grade six may participate in the camp.

For the regular playground program (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), registration is $110 per child.

Extended hours are also available; to send kids from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., registration is $135 per child; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., it’s $175 per child; and from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., it’s $200 per child. Parents should send an afternoon snack and drink with kids attending extended programs.

Diner hosts Cruise-In

The B’ville Diner’s Thursday Night Cruise-In returns July 13. The event features a barbecue dinner, music by DJ Gary Dunes and raffles. The Cruise-In will take place rain or shine.

The Lysander parks and recreation department is located at Lysander Town Hall, 8220 Loop Road, Baldwinsville. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about current and upcoming programs, call (315) 635-5999 or email recreation@townoflysander.org. Visit the parks department online at townoflysander.org/departments/parks-and-recreation or facebook.com/lysanderparksandrec.

