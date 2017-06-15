Milestones: Messina, Woodruff to wed

Jun 15, 2017 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Milestones
James and Cindy Messina of Buffalo and Jay and Wendy Woodruff of Baldwinsville are delighted to announce the engagement of their children, Lisa M. Messina and Justin M. Woodruff.
Lisa is a 2007 graduate of Holy Angels Academy and a 2014 graduate of Medaille College with a master’s degree in business administration. She is employed at Geico Insurance in Getzville.
Justin is a 2006 graduate of Bishop Ludden Jr./Sr. High School in Syracuse and a 2013 graduate of University at Buffalo with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He is employed at Watson Bowman Acme Corporation and is a firefighter/EMT with the Snyder Fire Department.
Their wedding is planned for Sept. 15, 2018 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Buffalo.
