LETTER: Thanks to festival sponsors

To the editor:

The North Syracuse Family Festival Committee members would like to most sincerely thank its many supporters for their donations making our 12th annual Family Festival, held on May 27, a success.

Platinum Giver: Drivers Village/The Burdick Companies.

Golden Givers: G&L Davis Meat Co., Inc., L.&J.G. Stickley Co., Masonic Memorial Temple Corp and Welch & Co. Jewelers.

Silver Givers: Bright Path Counseling Center, Byrne Dairy, Donatella’s Salon & Day Spa, Fergerson Funeral Home, Jake Hafner’s Tavern, Inc., Memorial lodge No. 648 F&AM, Ronald J. Hongo, Seneca Savings Bank, Snip-Its, Sunbelt Rentals and Twin Trees III.

Bronze Givers: Applebee’s, Candlewood Suites, Champion Fitness Center, CORE FCU, Dennis Hughes Agency, Eagle Star-Review/Eagle Newspapers, Fish Cove, Hall Martin & Lauri, PLLC, Holiday Inn Express, Hometown Heating & AC, Husted Dairy, I U Operating Engineers, Karp Law Office, Papa’s Sports, Plank Road Printers, Robert J. Bertrand, Sunnycrest Vault Co., Syracuse Pool & Patio, The Clam Bar, Wegmans and Wonderworks.

Copper Givers: Athena’s Hair Salon, Attitudes Hair Salon, Bradley Jewelers, Big Dip, Bowling Green, Burger King, Citgo Gas, Chuck Hafner’s Gardens, Curious Rose Floral Designs, DeJon’s Hair Design, Delta Sonic, Diane Browning, Dunkin Donuts, Earthbound Metaphysical, Edible Arrangements, Golden Nail Salon, It’s a Dog’s World, Just One Bite, K-9 Dog Wash, Kara’s Paw-Feet Grooming, Kari Greer at Encore Salon, Lucien’s Tanning, M.D. Nails, Mario’s Bakery, Mark’s Pizzeria, McDonald’s, Mercedes Hair Salon, Mickey’s Balloons, Mike’s Auto Service, Miracles Salon & Spa, Nestico’s, Nick’s Barber Shop, Nicole Marie’s Hair Salon, North Main Street Deli, NSEA, Paladino’s Cicero Pizza, Pampered Paws, Papa John’s Pizza, Pep Boys, Pies Guys, Pizza Hut, Plank Road Ice Cream, Price Chopper, Romeo Hair Salon, Sherwin Williams, Shrine Clown Unit, Sit Means Sit, Skippy’s Ice Cream, Stewart’s Shops, Subway, Supercuts, SweetFrog Frozen Yogurt, SYSCO, Texas Roadhouse, The Clam Bar, The Cuttery, Tops Friendly Markets, Toss ‘n’ Fire Pizza, Transitions Salon, Utica Pizza Co., Valu Home Center, Vera Desimone, Village Cleaners, Volpe Salon & Day Spa, Wal-Mart and Xtreme Wireless.

Our dedicated village police, DPW, Parks & Rec, Fire Department, NAVAC and NSJHS Builder’s Club, CanTeen, Columbiettes, NSCSD Operations, Renovation Church and VFW Post 7290.

Pat Fergerson

North Syracuse Family Festival Committee

