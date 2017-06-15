LETTER: Take a moment to vote on June 20

To the editor:

I am pleased to offer my service for a fifth term on the village board in the upcoming June 20 elections. I never expected to stick around quite this long, but I have learned that once you lean in, it is very hard to find a good time to lean back out.

Municipal knowledge is gained slowly through experience. In my eight years, I have rotated through the majority of trustee duties. This has given me a broad and practical knowledge of how our village works, and I am still learning.

Municipal projects move equally slowly; we have spent several years on a number of initiatives that are finally going to come to fruition in the near future. I would like to be around to see them to completion. The Lakeland Park master planning process, which began in 2014 with community visioning for the park, gave us a formal plan which will provide both a road map for our priorities in the park and substantial assistance as we seek to fund and execute these projects.

The hand launch in the canal near Carpenter’s Barn is the first of these projects that we chose to pursue, and we expect to finally see that move forward this year after lengthy design and permitting processes. This will allow us to relocate the LL Bean Outdoor Discovery School from the beach to the canal, and proceed to plan the next projects, which focus on improvements to the beach, pier, and parking areas.

Perhaps the most compelling reason that led me to continue my service, however, is that of potential consolidation between the village and town. This is far more complicated than simply folding one into the other. We already do a large amount of sharing services, not because it is politically mandated but because it is sheer common sense. There is absolutely room to find even more efficiencies, but some areas are going to require a great deal of study and public input. I would like to contribute to these conversations and make sure that both the village and town residents are well informed and continue to receive all the services they have come to expect and enjoy.

I came to public service as the culmination of my service on various other boards within the community. My basic feelings about public service have not changed. To me, and I believe to the majority of other local servants and staff, it is about service and not politics. I have done my best to contribute to my community, and that is what has kept my work meaningful, interesting, and satisfying.

I thank the residents of Cazenovia for their ongoing support, and especially for their unwavering interest in, curiosity about, and dedication to Cazenovia. It is what makes us special. Please take a moment to vote on June 20.

Amy Weber Mann, Trustee

Village of Cazenovia

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story