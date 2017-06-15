LETTER: Euclid no place for a Fastrac

To the editor:

Dear Town of Clay Residents,

I would like to bring attention to a proposal being presented for a 5,800-square-foot Fastrac Convenience Store and fuel dispenser island construction on the north east corner of State Route 31 and Morgan Road in Euclid.

Here is the breakdown of the current gas station/convenience stores in that area:

Nice & Easy located at the corner of Route 31 and Henry Clay Boulevard.

Nine-tenths of a mile from there going west is Euclid, proposed site of a Fastrac.

Eight-tenths of a mile from Euclid going west is a Sunoco station.

A mile and a half from Sunoco going west is another Sunoco and a Fastrac located at the opposite sides of Moyers Corners.

My first question, is why do we need another gas station/convenience store (especially a Fastrac) located within such a short distance (3.2 miles)? That being said, my biggest concern is the traffic hazard that this would create in that area. You would not be able to turn from the station going east onto Route 31, nor would it be possible to turn south onto Morgan Road. I cannot imagine how many car accidents would happen daily as a result of this proposed station. Euclid is a busy intersection at most times of the day and to add this to the area is just not smart. I understand that there is money to be made but perhaps other places could be considered instead of making the Euclid corner extremely dangerous along with removing a historic building and several houses.

There have been four hearings scheduled and all have been cancelled. I am sure it is a stall tactic in hopes that everyone will forget about this proposal and it will just slide through. I urge everyone to attend the next hearing scheduled (we can only hope) for 7:30 p.m. June 19 at Clay Town Hall on Route 31 so that our voices can be heard.

Kathy Snyder

Clay

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story