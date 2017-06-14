Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

by Abby Elliot and Katie Olsen

10 Years Ago

Ten years ago, an advertisement for the Clear Lakes Animal Wellness of Skaneateles ran promoting appointments for pet check-ups. The Ad stated that there were summer specials on checking animals for heartworm, Lyme disease, and flea & tick prevention. There was also information regarding their upcoming Open House in which there would be giveaways and refreshments. The veterinary clinic is still open today from 8am-5pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; 8am-4pm on Wednesday; and 8am-12pm on the first Saturday of each month. Please take time to take care of your pets!

25 Years Ago

Graduation is an exciting time for seniors, their families, and the community as a whole. In 1992, 121 students graduated from Skaneateles Central Schools. The Press notified their readers of the 1992 Valedictorian, Kelli Higgins, and class Salutatorian, Gillian Hadley, in a June 1992 Graduation Special. Now, 25 years later, 129 students are moving on from Skaneateles Schools. Special recognition is deserved by this year’s Valedictorian, Ethan Goldstein, as well as Salutatorian, Sophie Kush. The commencement ceremony is on June 25th at 1:00PM this year. Congratulations to all graduates!

50 Years Ago

In the June 15, 1967 edition of the Skaneateles Press, an article was published explaining some of the problems, as well as possible changes, being made to the town. One such item of interest was the possibility of turning the Sauerkraut Factory site on Fennell St. into a location for DPW barns and some form of landfill operation. This was being discussed because the town board had been threatened by the County Health Department with closing the Gully Rd. Dump. Today, the DPW does operate out of a property on Fennell Street; however, the Transfer Station’s Old Seneca Turnpike address is closer to its 1967 location.

75 Years Ago

In 1942, the Skaneateles Summer Theater program was moving to Syracuse in order to put on their show “The Man Who Came to Dinner”. The company had to move due to war conditions which saddened the residents of Skaneateles, but they wished the company the best of luck. “The Man Who Came to Dinner” was a huge success on Broadway and it was made into a movie as well with some well-known actors such as Bette Davis, Billie Burke, and Richard Travis. This summer closer theater options include Auburn Players, Merry-Go-Round, and Cortland Repertory.

100 Years Ago

A 1917 article about a member of the Illinois Legislature who complained about a lack of female volunteers for the war effort appeared in the Skaneateles Press. According to this man, “flat feet are the cause of the rejection of many volunteers, who would otherwise be acceptable.” He proposed banning high heels from his state all together! Luckily for women of fashion, this legislator’s idea did not gain momentum.

